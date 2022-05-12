Adam Cole Advances In Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole is the first person to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, picking up the first win on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode opened with Cole defeating Dax Harwood to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. You can check out some highlights from the match below.

Cole will face the winner of Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, which also takes place on tonight’s show.

We are honored to have Dr. Martha Hart join us here at the @UBSArena for the commencement of the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals tonight! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/SGC2BD05Px — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022