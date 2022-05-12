wrestling / News

Adam Cole Advances In Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite

May 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Adam Cole is the first person to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, picking up the first win on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode opened with Cole defeating Dax Harwood to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. You can check out some highlights from the match below.

Cole will face the winner of Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, which also takes place on tonight’s show.

