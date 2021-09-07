Adam Cole On His AEW Debut At All Out: ‘It Was My Favorite Night Of My Career’

Adam Cole has officially returned to Twitch, and in his first stream since debuting for AEW at All Out, the former WWE NXT Champion discussed the emotions surrounding his appearance at AEW’s most recent pay-per-view.

When discussing his AEW debut, Cole made it clear it was not only his favorite night of his career, but it was also one of the greatest nights of his life (via Fightful):

“I’m so excited for the future. Sunday was one of the greatest nights of my life. It was my favorite night of my career. It’s such an exciting time. I knew last minute, Britt (Baker) knew last minute, and Britt made sure she got Momma Chugs and B-Fresh [Adam Cole’s brother] there. It made it even cooler. Britt deserves a ton of credit for that. She surprised me, she didn’t even tell me she was going to do that.”

Cole then stressed the importance of keeping his Twitch channel and told fans that his stream isn’t going anywhere:

“Making sure that I could keep this channel and this community was so important to me. I’m going to be streaming for a really really really long time. This stream is going nowhere.”

As noted, a previous report from Fightful stated that a WWE source mentioned that Cole giving up his Twitch channel was considered a “non-negotiable” for him.