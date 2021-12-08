Adam Cole On His Reaction To His First Three Months In AEW, MJF Bringing Up Britt Baker In Promo

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Adam Cole discussed his reaction to his first three months in AEW, MJF bringing up Britt Baker in his promo segment with CM Punk, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Adam Cole on his reaction to his first three months in AEW: “I had really high hopes for the entire process of going to AEW. I’ve been able to watch fairly closely because my girlfriend, Britt Baker, works there. She’s been there since the very beginning. I think she may be the first person signed to the company – definitely, the first woman signed to AEW. Seeing the progression of the company, the fans, and everyone rallying and getting behind them more and more was really cool for me. So, I was really excited at the idea of going. It has exceeded my expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so cool to travel to different cities every single week and get to perform in front of thousands of people which has been awesome. It’s also definitely exceeded my expectations in the sense of how crazy the fans have been. I was hoping that people were going to be excited that I decided to choose AEW, but it seems like every single week, holy cow, it almost takes my breath away with how awesome the fans have been. It’s been great. It’s been awesome.”

On MJF bringing up Britt Baker in his promo segment with CM Punk: “Funny enough is I actually didn’t hear it until afterwards. I was doing something else right before, so I had actually missed it. All I’m gonna say is, everyone loves my girlfriend, and what’s not to love? She’s the AEW Women’s World Champion. She’s one of the hottest wrestlers in the world. People can’t help but talk about her. I can proudly say that I am the one who stands by her side. She’s killing it. I will say this. If MJF ever brings her up again, I’m gonna slap the taste out of his mouth. I’m not bothered by it, but if he does, I’m gonna hit him in the face.”

On his friendship with Shawn Michaels: “That, 1000 percent was a factor, and a big one. Because I have formed, and to this day, I still do have that relationship with Shawn. But again, I look at him as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. At least for what I like in pro wrestling. Whether he was a babyface or a heel, on the microphone. My favorite thing about Shawn was that when you look at him, you can say that a lot of people’s best matches were with Shawn Michaels. That’s like the ultimate compliment to Shawn Michaels. He was so incredibly helpful in so many different ways. I really did form a friendship with him as well. So, the idea of not seeing him every week or working with him every week was a tough pill to swallow. Because again, I idolized him. Fortunately, we have still been able to stay in contact which is amazing. But yeah, when I was sitting there weighing up the pros and cons of what I was going to do, the idea of not being around Shawn anymore was a factor.”

