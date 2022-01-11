Adam Cole Tries to Talk to Alex Reynolds & John Silver in Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with Adam Cole (almost) having a heartfelt talk with Alex Reynolds & John Silver. You can see the video below, plus our recap:

* We start off with Matt Jackson walking into the bathroom to wash his hands, and Christopher Daniels appears when he turns around from the sink. Matt is nervous and Daniels says he’s been looking for him. He says he’s been meaning to give Matt something and pulls out — his 401K paperwork. He tells him to fill it out and give it to Meg. Matt is looking at it when he looks up Daniels is suddenly gone.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Jade Cargill is walking along and walks through a door without giving a thank you to the person holding, leading to John Silver calling her “That BITCH, Jade Cargill!”

* We then go to the Dark Order together with the Pumpkin that Colt Cabana turned into. They catch Stu up about how Cabana became a pumpkin, and Stu says that makes sense. Silver asks if he knows how to get back and he says he thinks magic. They brainstorm ideas; Stu is going to hit him with a chair but is stopped. 10 has some “magic dust” to give Colt but he doesn’t do drugs and doesn’t have nostrils. Reynolds suggests money and tries to bribe Cabana with his credit card, but the limit is too low. They debate whether he’s happy as a pumpkin and then Silver finally says he knows what it is, kissing the pumpkin. Colt is into it, but everyone stops him saying “He’s not a prince.” Silver goes to get on his knees and they stop him again, then go back to the locker room to go back to the drawing board but leave Colt there until Uno comes back and retrives him.

* Cut to Silver and Reynolds in the locker room together later when Adam Cole comes in. Cole asks them what’s up and says long time, no see. Cole says he’s going to cut to the chase: he’s had something on his mind the last couple weeks and is about to say something when Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly walk in. Cole quickly changes tactics and calls them a couple of losers. Fish and KOR join in on insulting them. Kyle and Fish leave, and Cole says “But seriously, I’ll see you guys around” before we fade to black.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.