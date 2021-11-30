wrestling
Adam Cole Says He Always Becomes ‘The Guy’ After Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking
Adam Cole appears to have seen the whole kerfuffle over Tony Khan defending his booking of Cole in AEW, taking to social media to respond. As noted earlier, Khan posted to Twitter responding to criticism of how Cole has been booked since debuting and saying:
“It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?”
A few hours after that post by Khan, Cole posted to his own Twitter account to write:
“No matter where I’ve gone…no matter how long it takes…I’ve always become ‘the guy.’ Always. #AdamColeBayBay #Boom #SuperKliq @AEW”
No matter where I’ve gone…no matter how long it takes…I’ve always become “the guy.” Always. #AdamColeBayBay #Boom #SuperKliq @AEW pic.twitter.com/10YQwpvyw1
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 30, 2021
