Various News: Adam Cole and Akira Tozawa Have Argument Prior To Tonight’s EVOLVE Show, Steve Corino Proud of His Son, WWE Set For Safety Summit
– WWE posted a video of Adam Cole and Akira Tozawa nearly getting into a fight before tonight’s NXT title match at the EVOLVE 10th anniversary show.
We are less than 2 hours away from #EVOLVE131 and @WWENXT Champion @AdamColePro and @WWE205Live’s @TozawaAkira almost came to blows backstage. See how it all goes down tonight on the @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/miiP4XPjmb
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2019
– Steve Corino spoke about his son Colby competing on tonight’s EVOLVE 10th anniversary show, noting that it’s been 20 years since he was last at the 2300 Arena.
20 years ago, I took a 3 year old @ColbyCorino to the ECW Arena for the first time.
Tonight, he gets perform in that same arena he went to as a toddler on the @WWENetwork .
As a father, I can’t tell you how proud I am of the man he’s become.
Now show the world who YOU are! https://t.co/SHF53QmGkC
— CORINO (@StevenCorino) July 13, 2019
– WWE will be at the Event Safety and Security Summit in October. You can find more information here.
