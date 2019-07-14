wrestling / News

Various News: Adam Cole and Akira Tozawa Have Argument Prior To Tonight’s EVOLVE Show, Steve Corino Proud of His Son, WWE Set For Safety Summit

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show

– WWE posted a video of Adam Cole and Akira Tozawa nearly getting into a fight before tonight’s NXT title match at the EVOLVE 10th anniversary show.

– Steve Corino spoke about his son Colby competing on tonight’s EVOLVE 10th anniversary show, noting that it’s been 20 years since he was last at the 2300 Arena.

– WWE will be at the Event Safety and Security Summit in October. You can find more information here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, Akira Tozawa, Steve Corino, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading