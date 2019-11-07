wrestling / News
Adam Cole Announced For Next Week’s WWE Backstage
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Next week’s episode of WWE Backstage will get an Undisputed vibe, as Adam Cole is set for the show. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced on Thursday that Cole will be the special guest for next Tuesday’s episode, as you can see below.
Cole appeared on both Smackdown and Raw this week as the head of the NXT invasion in the build to Survivor Series, defending the NXT Championship against both Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. The Undisputed Era then got attacked by The O.C. on NXT.
He’s invaded RAW & SmackDown, and now @AdamColePro (BAY-BAY) is taking over @WWE Backstage. The @WWENXT Champ will be our special guest next Tuesday at 11p ET on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/pqQQw14Sch
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 7, 2019
