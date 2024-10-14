wrestling / News

Adam Cole Set To Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 10-16-24 Image Credit: AEW

Adam Cole is set to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Cole, who returned to AEW TV at WrestleDream to chase off MJF, will be appearing on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata
* Adam Cole returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading