Adam Cole Appears With the Elite On AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Interrupts

Adam Cole and the Elite came out for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, only to run afoul of Bryan Danielson. Wednesday night’s show saw Cole and the Elite appear in the ring on tonight’s show, with Cole cutting a promo in which he said the Elite is now complete as well as being the reason AEW is the best professional wrestling company in the world.

Cole noted that his in-ring debut will be next week in a match against Frankie Kazarian. Omega then took the mic and began to talk, which is when Danielson came out and faced off with Omega one-on-one in the ring as the Elite went to the outside. Danielson teased a fight with Omega and said Omega was afraid to take the match. When Omega attacked, Danielson locked in a Yes Lock and Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Kazarian, and Marko Stunt came down to even the odds after the Elite hit the ring.