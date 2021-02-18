wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Attacks Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor on NXT, Bronson Reed Wants North American Title Shot
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
– Adam Cole unleashed more violence on Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor during this week’s episode of NXT. Cole, who attacked both men to close NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, hit both O’Reilly and Balor with kicks in the main event of tonight’s show:
There he is. #WWENXT @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/4PTLUY3kar
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021
Déjà Vu. #WWENXT @AdamColePro @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/9kyEl3ODeB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021
– Bronson Reed is targeting the NXT North American Championship, calling for a match with Johnny Gargano on tonight’s show:
