WWE News: Adam Cole Attacks Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor on NXT, Bronson Reed Wants North American Title Shot

– Adam Cole unleashed more violence on Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor during this week’s episode of NXT. Cole, who attacked both men to close NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, hit both O’Reilly and Balor with kicks in the main event of tonight’s show:

– Bronson Reed is targeting the NXT North American Championship, calling for a match with Johnny Gargano on tonight’s show: