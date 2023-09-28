Adam Cole Says He Has a Broken Ankle, Will Require Surgery

Adam Cole will need to go under the knife to repair the broken ankle he suffered on last week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Cole appeared on tonight’s show and announced that he broke his ankle in three different places, as well as tearing multiple ligaments, in the main event of last week’s show when he came down to show support for MJF against Samoa Joe.

Cole noted that he will need to undergo surgery for the injury and will not be able to compete at AEW WrestleDream. As a result, the ROH World Tag Team Championship match will see MJF will defend against The Righteous in a handicap match.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Cole for a quick and full recovery.