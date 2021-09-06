Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho & Britt Baker Interact After AEW All Out (Videos)

Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Ruby Soho all debuted at AEW All Out, and new videos show enounters between Cole and Danielson, and Soho and Britt Baker. The Daily WWE News Twitter account posted videos from the Fight Nation Instagram account’s Stories that you can check out below from after the PPV.

In the first, Danielson and Cole come within relatively distance of each other with a staffer in between. Nothing breaks out between them though, and Cole says he’s a professional as they walk past.

The second video features Soho, who now has an AEW World Women’s Championship match after winning the Casino Battle Royale, having a few antagonistic words with her future opponent.

There’s no word as of yet regarding when Soho will get her title shot, but she is scheduled to appear at AEW Dynamite this week.

From Busted Open / Fight Nation's IG stories pic.twitter.com/jcaBYcIIzg — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) September 6, 2021