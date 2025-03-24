wrestling / News
Adam Cole Calls For Another TNT Title Shot On AEW Collision
Adam Cole wants to run it back with Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship after they went to a time limit draw on Saturday’s AEW Collision. Cole and Garcia fought to a draw on the first part of this weekend’s Collision and on Sunday’s second hour, he had a backstage interview where he said he wanted another shot.
Cole argued that he had Garcia beat but that Garcia was saved by the time limit and that next time there wouldn’t be outside interference or a time limit, and he would get the win and title.
No word on when or if the match will take place as of yet.
'The time limit saved you!'
Adam Cole is determined to challenge Daniel Garcia once again for the TNT Championship!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + Max@AdamColePro | @KORcombat | @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/CfFEzfx4S1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025
