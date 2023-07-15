– During a recent interview with BBC Sounds, AEW star Adam Cole discussed the challenge and responsibility of being the AEW World Champion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on the responsibility of being world champion: “It’s always daunting — maybe daunting isn’t the right word, but incredibly stressful maybe, but along those lines. That’s just because of the responsibility, and then also the importance that you put on in a situation like that. Any time I was Ring of Honor Champion, it was something that I cherished, something that I loved, something that I took pride in –- but there is a stress level to being put in that situation.”

On leading the charge for the company: You’re the guy who is kind of leading the charge, and it was the same thing with NXT … I approached that the exact same way. Being put in a situation to be the AEW World Champion and getting to carry the brand is something that I would treat with the exact same respect and focus of importance on being put in that role. At the same time, it certainly does help that I’ve been in that situation before.”

On wanting the change to be that guy for AEW: “I hope that someday I get the chance to be that guy in AEW.”

Adam Cole is currently teaming with AEW World Champion MJF, and they will face Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament on the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winning team will challenge the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions on Collision on July 29.