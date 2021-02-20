Adam Cole Claims He Will ‘Explain Everything’ on Next Week’s NXT

– NXT Superstar Adam Cole issued an announcement via his Twitter today. He revealed he plans to “explain everything” on next Wednesday’s edition of NXT.

Adam Cole tweeted, “This Wednesday on NXT…I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just ‘why’…” You can view that tweet below.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Cole attacked Finn Balor and his former Undisputed Era stablemate, Kyle O’Reilly. During the broadcast, he suplexed O’Reilly on the steel ring steps. After the show went off the air, O’Reilly was taken out of the building in a stretcher.

Next week’s NXT will air on Wednesday, February 24 on the USA Network.