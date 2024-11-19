Adam Cole On Coming Back From His Injuries, This Week’s AEW Dynamite Being a Homecoming

Adam Cole recently talked about dealing with his various injuries over the last few years and making his return to the ring. Cole returned to competition on the October 30th episode of AEW Dynamite after being out of action for his ankle injury, and he spoke about battling back from his health struggles in an interview with PennLive.com. You can see some highlights below:

On dealing with his health issues over the past couple years: “It really does encompass such a wild two years. Getting the back-to-back concussions and then being out for nine months and not being sure if I was going to be cleared to come back, that was incredibly stressful.”

On suffering his his ankle injury after the concussions: “(I woke) up four hours later [after the injury] and the first thing I’m told is, ‘Your ankle is way worse than we thought. You have to get another surgery in seven days.’ I was just soul crushed… The concussion was scarier, but the ankle was more difficult. It was really, really tough.”

On refusing to accept that his career might be over: “I just mentally was not at a place at all where I was ready to accept that. I love this so, so much. Through the concussion and through the ankle, there was never a point where I thought, ‘maybe I should stop.’ I was so determined and so focused to say, ‘No, no, I’ve got to get back out there. I’ve got to do what I love to do for a little while longer.’ I definitely never for a second thought, ‘Okay, this is it.’ I thought, ‘How do I get back?’”

On his in-ring return in October: “It was such a combination of being so elated and so excited to be able to get back in the ring after my longest hiatus. Very excited, very grateful for that, but also so nervous. This job does require a lot whether it’s the pressure or the athleticism. But yeah, I was petrified. I was really, really nervous about getting through it, but I’m thankful that I got through it.”

On Dynamite taking place in his home area: “Absolutely extra special. I’ve gone to so many shows in Pennsylvania as a fan. I trained and started my career in Pennsylvania. Anytime you get to wrestle close to home is always really, really cool.”