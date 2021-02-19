wrestling / News
Adam Cole Comments on Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor Attacks: ‘I’ll Talk When I Wanna Talk’
Adam Cole doesn’t feel he owes anyone an explanation (or anything else) regarding his attacks on Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor this week. As previously noted, Cole attacked Balor and then O’Reilly following the main event of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. He then again assaulted both men on this week’s episode of NXT despite the fact that O’Reilly was willing to forgive Cole if he offered an explanation.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Cole commented on the attacks, writing:
“I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody. I’ll let these speak for me until then. #AdamColeBayBay”
I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody. I’ll let these speak for me until then. #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/qOEU7m8HKK
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tama Tonga Says Kazuchika Okada Wouldn’t ‘Degrade Himself’ By Showing Up In AEW
- Arn Anderson On His Memories Of Butch Reed, Ronnie Garvin Winning World Title From Ric Flair
- Edge On Winning Royal Rumble, Why CM Punk Once Refused To Tag Chris Jericho In A Match
- Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme