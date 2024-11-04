Adam Cole Comments On Return Match, Says He Needs To Beat Malakai Black

Adam Cole returned to the ring on last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he reflected on the match in a new video. Cole defeated Buddy Murphy on last week’s show, scoring the first of three wins he needs to get before Roderick Strong wins three so he can get his hands on MJF. In an AEW digital exclusive, Cole spoke about the win and his upcoming match with Malakai Black, as you can see below (highlights per Wrestling Inc):

On his match with Matthews: “It’s been a long 13 months. Every single one of those months…I was dreaming about stepping back into an AEW ring. [Buddy Matthews] tested me. Not only did he test me but he brought out the best in me and reminded me exactly who Adam Cole is and what Adam Cole stands for. Now I still have two matches to go if I want to get my hands on that scumbag MJF.”

On his match with Black: “He is one of the toughest fights that I go through. I need to beat you, not just to get my hands on MJF but to prove it to myself that I can hang with the best wrestlers in the world.