– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole discussed his upcoming title defense against Kyle Fletcher at AEW All In Texas this weekend. Below are some highlights of Cole’s comments from Fightful:

Adam Cole on the danger Kyle Fletcher poses to his title reign: “He’s incredibly dangerous and I think he showed that on Collision 100. I can tell you personally, the last time we stepped in the ring together, there were a couple of moments where I could have really been hurt in that match with him. He is a strong young man, he is a fast young man, he is a determined young man. I’ve said this before about Daniel Garcia, but I feel the same way in some capacity about Kyle Fletcher, he very well could be the future of All Elite Wrestling, he’s certainly on that track. Don Callis has him thinking a little bit incorrectly and in a lot of ways corrupting Kyle Fletcher, but Kyle is incredibly talented and I know that I will have to bring my A game. ”

On Fletcher being his toughest challenge to date: “As far as I’m concerned, this will be the toughest challenge to date. Since winning this title, it has meant so much to me. To win the championship on 17-year wrestling anniversary, after all the hardships I went through, I worked so hard to get in this position to be the TNT Champion and I’m not going to go down easy. I’m going to give Kyle my all and make sure I give my absolute best, especially at an event like All In, and I’m going to retain my championship. Some way, somehow, I’m going to retain my championship.”

His thoughts on Fletcher’s confidence: “Fletcher, with that confidence, it’s a very important thing. Every match I go into, that’s how I feel going into my match with Kyle. I think I’m going to beat Kyle, and I believe in my soul that I’m going to beat Kyle and retain my title. He should feel the exact same way. The difference is that there is a fine line between confidence and foolishness and arrogance. Kyle is teetering on that line. Kyle thinks this is going to be a walk in the park and an easy match for him. I promise you, I’m going to give Kyle the match of his life.”

On how this won’t be an easy match for Fletcher: “This will certainly not be an easy match for Kyle Fletcher in any capacity. I want him to feel and believe he’s going to win the championship because that’s how I feel. The difference is my experience, the matches I’ve been through, the opponents I’ve faced. I’ve faced the toughest, baddest, strongest, fastest, everyone you can imagine. Kyle is very good, but he’s not Adam Cole.”

Adam Cole defends the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher on Saturday, July 12 at AEW All In Texas. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.