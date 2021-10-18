Adam Cole Confronts Dark Order About AEW Dynamite Kiss On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite is online, featuring Adam Cole taking issue with the Dark Order surprise kissing him on AEW Dynamite and more. You can see the video for this week’s show below, along with a recap:

* Adam Cole is on the phone talking about a knock knock joke when John Silver and Alex Reynolds sneak up on him, startling him. Cole isn’t happy about the kiss from Dynamite and Reynolds says that there was electricity there. Cole says it meant nothing and they’re offended, but Cole says he almost puked and they’re sick freaks. He tells them to hit the bricks. Reynolds says that as friends, they have to tell him that “you f**king suck at wrestling.” Silver says he’s “dog s**t” and they say the Young Bucks really won the match, but they’re here to help as friends and say his real calling is as a manager. They suggest some ideas for him to be a manager for them, and that he’s a great talker but a s**t wrestler. Cole suggests that he practice it and changes his voice, then does an introduction for them before telling them to “eat s**t” and walks off, saying they suck.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks are at the airport showing off their latest shoes that they got in New York City, and head to Miami. There they have another shopping day and recall how Christopher Daniels bled all over their shoes in his last match teaming with Frankie Kazarian.

* We get footage from a Sneaky Cutler Cam of the Elite beating up Jurassic Express backstage and powerbombing Luchasaurus through a table.

* Ryan Nemeth is back in Anna’s apartment giving an update on the situation. He says he has to move out by the time she’s back and all that’s left to move out is his spray tan, which he says is why Anna dumped him. He says he has a lot of emotions to process and so he’s doing it through a song on the ukulele with lyrics like “You can go f**k yourself/I hate Kevin Bacon.” He has a breakdown and says that Hangman Page is right; he should keep this crap to himself. He tells Cutler not to edit this into BTE, noting that he shouldn’t send it to himself but can’t help it.

* We then cut to Cutler’s perspective coming out for the Elite vs. Dark Order match from Dynamite. We get various highlights from that match from his camera, including Jungle Boy hitting Cutler with a chair after the match, locking him in the STF and spraying cold spray in his face.

