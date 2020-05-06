Adam Cole Declares That the ‘Dream Is Over’ Ahead of Tonight’s NXT

– NXT World champion Adam Cole posted a tweet ahead of his mach with The Velveteen Dream, which is set for later tonight on NXT on the USA Network. According to Cole, the dream of Velveteen Dream “is over.” You can check out that tweet below.

Adam Cole wrote, “Tonight…the Dream is…is over. I am the greatest @WWENXT champion of all time. I will always be the greatest @WWENXT champion of all time. Velveteen Dream is finished. #NXT #Tonight #USA.”

Cole will defend the title against the former North American champion later tonight on NXT. The show will be broadcast tonight on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream

* NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai

* Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic

* Official debut of Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux

* Finn Balor to appear

* More NXT interim championship tournament matches