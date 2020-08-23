wrestling / News
Adam Cole Defeats Pat McAfee At NXT Takeover XXX (Pics, Video)
The battle between pro wrestling and football ended with a win for WWE as Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee at NXT Takeover XXX. Prior to the match happening, general manager William Regal said that no one else would be allowed at ringside, including the Undisputed Era, leaving it a one-on-one match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
One of our favorite images. #UndisputedERA is forever.#NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/Ycw904zqvw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2020
Those shirts. 😬 #NXTTakeOver @PatMcAfeeShow @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/En66fUGcgi
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
"For The Brand." As in the #RobertStoneBrand? 🤔 #NXTTakeOver @PatMcAfeeShow @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/MmlyGypvD3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020
Did… @PatMcAfeeShow just… FLY?! 😮 #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/CjF8rw7d0Q
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
For only two weeks of training, @PatMcAfeeShow is sure putting on an impressive showing! #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/sUDJr8ZP61
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
😲 UNBELIEVABLE, @PatMcAfeeShow! 😲
What a breathtaking scene during #ColevsMcAfee at #NXTTakeOver: XXX once the #UndisputedERA arrived to back up @AdamColePro! pic.twitter.com/QFjFLdHQbA
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
Even @AdamColePro is impressed by @PatMcAfeeShow's in-ring finesse. #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee pic.twitter.com/a2mod1G9lp
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 23, 2020
Landed. On. His. Feet.
HOW IS HE DOING THIS? #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee @PatMcAfeeShow @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/N9Oaq2nXVN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
Consider @PatMcAfeeShow SILENCED.
Despite an incredibly impressive, and surprising, showing, @AdamColePro shuts up Pat McAfee once and for all at #NXTTakeOver XXX! #ColevsMcAfee pic.twitter.com/r1jkqZ2i6y
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
The fight of a 𝙜𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙩. @AdamColePro remains UNDISPUTED, bay-bay. #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee pic.twitter.com/xv6jHRUUwL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
