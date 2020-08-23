wrestling / News

Adam Cole Defeats Pat McAfee At NXT Takeover XXX (Pics, Video)

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover XXX Adam Cole

The battle between pro wrestling and football ended with a win for WWE as Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee at NXT Takeover XXX. Prior to the match happening, general manager William Regal said that no one else would be allowed at ringside, including the Undisputed Era, leaving it a one-on-one match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

