Adam Cole Discusses His Dance Moves on AEW Dynamite

– During a recent interview with Chaz & AJ In The Morning, AEW star Adam Cole discussed the impromptu dance-off that took place in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite on July 19. Cole and MJF defeated Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals. He stated the following on feeling the groove (via Fightful):

“The truth is, I wasn’t prepared to dance. I’m here in the finals of a tournament, I’m ready to go. Max goes off on his own, he got a little excited and decided he wanted to have a dance off with Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara. I was in the zone. Seeing those guys bust a move, I felt the energy run through me. No one can say that I didn’t bring the energy.”