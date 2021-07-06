Adam Cole Discusses Roderick Strong’s New Role in The Diamond Mine

– While speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, NXT Superstar Adam Cole discussed Roderick Strong’s new stable with The Diamond Mine and more. Cole is set to face Kyle O’Reilly on tonight’s Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT. Below are some highlights.

Adam Cole on Roderick Strong in the Diamond Mine: “Yeah, yeah. So, for me to see Roddy in this role, though, is really exciting ‘cause I know Roderick has really been doing a lot of training. Quite a bit of MMA training and he is a stud. Again, when it comes to bell-to-bell, in the ring and intensity and conditioning and cardio, he’s a freak of nature. So, I think for Roddy to be in this role, not only in a group but leading a group like this, is going to be great for him. I think we’re going to see a whole new side of Roderick Strong, which has me excited to watch. But, yeah, I am in no rush to get in the ring with super fired-up Diamond Mine Roddy.”

Cole on if his friendship with O’Reilly affects how they hit each other in their matches: “Yeah, that’s such a good question because it’s strange because you definitely hit each other a little bit harder because you know there’s not going to be any issues. But at the same time, under no circumstance do I ever want to put him in a situation where I feel like I could ever seriously hurt him. But at the same time, I feel that way about everybody I step into the ring with. You’re right, there is this fine line where, if there’s an idea or something where it could really put him in danger, I might be more apt to jump in and be like, ‘Hey man, I don’t want you to get hurt.’ But at the same time, we’re blasting each other, so…”