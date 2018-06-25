Adam Cole Discusses Being In Undisputed Era & Bullet Club

Adam Cole recently spoke to the So Catch by Hal YouTube channel (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) and spoke about bring in both the Undisputed Era & Bullet Club…

On Being In Undisputed Era & Bullet Club: “I’ve been in a lot of different factions my whole career and all the guys who made up those factions are different performers. For example, if you look at the Undisputed Era as a whole I’m very different than Roderick Strong who’s very different from Kyle O’Reilly who’s very different from Bobby Fish. Bullet Club was the exact same way. Everyone was different but together collectively that’s what made The Bullet Club what it was. Of course you’re gonna see people who compare the groups especially when someone jumps from group to group. Undisputed Era has the same cocky, no-nonsense, do whatever we want attitude that Bullet Club does so you get the comparisons, but at the same time I do think the group that we have now in the Undisputed Era is different in that sense. I definitely have noticed differences, yeah.”

On Being The NXT North American Champion & Defending It In EVOLVE: “It’s exciting, I made a comment before when I won the North American Championship I said I was gonna make it the most important title in NXT and one of the ways for me to do that is to go out and defend the title in other companies like Evolve. I think it makes it cool. I think it adds to the coolness of pro wrestling in 2018 where NXT champions are showing up elsewhere.”