Adam Cole Adds Enforcers To Match With MJF At AEW Worlds End

Adam Cole will have a couple allies as enforcers in his match with MJF at AEW Worlds End. Cole appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite with Matt Taven and Michael Bennett at his side, and announced that the two would be at ringisde in order to ensure that MJF doesn’t use his Dynamite Diamond Ring for their match.

MJF and Cole will do battle with the ring on the line due to Cole having won the Dynamite Diamond Dozen Battle Royale. We will have an updated lineup for Worlds End after tonight’s Dynamite ends.