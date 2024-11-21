Adam Cole Says He’ll Eventually Get His Hands on MJF

Adam Cole lost his chance to face MJF at AEW Full Gear on Saturday but says that eventually he will get what he wants. In an interview with 94WIP (via Fightful), Cole said that he will “have a discussion” with MJF’s actual Full Gear opponent, Roderick Strong, prior to the match.

He said: “I feel like Max does what Max always does and that’s try at every turn to put everything in his favor. I feel like Max made it incredibly clear, especially after what happened this past week on Dynamite, that he wants nothing to do with me. That’s fine, at least for the time being, I know Roddy is gonna smash him and get his hands on him at the pay-per-view. I’m not done, even though I did not win those three matches, I will in some way, shape, or form eventually get my hands on MJF, it just won’t be this Saturday. I’ll certainly have a discussion with Roddy. I do understand that I know Max better than anyone literally in the history of AEW. By no means will I be involved [in the match], I’m gonna let Roddy do his thing, I know he can handle himself, but yeah, me and Roddy will definitely have some private conversations. We actually already have.”