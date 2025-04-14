Adam Cole Was Excited To Cosplay As The Witcher at AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty last week, Adam Cole came out for his match with Daniel Garcia with gear inspired by the Witcher video games. In the latest edition of All Elite Arcade (via Fightful), Cole spoke about how excited he was to wear the special gear.

He said: “As anyone who knows me, they know that my two passions in life are pro wrestling and video games. Like you had mentioned, Uno, whether it be in my wrestling career or whether it be on Twitch, as the Chugs, I generally keep the two separate. Of course they intertwine, and of course we talk about both sometimes. But one of the things I decided to do really in the past few years is show my love and appreciation for video games, and that’s through, like, some of the big matches that i have. The first time i challenged for the AEW World Championship, in my first pay-per-view main event, I wore some Halo gear as the Master Chief. Then for All In, once again, challenging for the World Championship. I had Handsome Jack inspired gear. Then coming up on the 17-year wrestling anniversary, winning the TNT Championship in Philadelphia, I had to do some Geralt gear. I had to do some Witcher 3 gear. So I think it turned out awesome. I was so, so happy with how it was made. So, so excited to wear it, and yeah, on such a big night, I just wanted to represent one of my favorite video games, one of the greatest video games ever made, which is really cool.“