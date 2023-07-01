Adam Cole on His Excitement for His Promo Segment With MJF

– Speaking recently with The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Adam Cole discussed his recent promo segment with MJF on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on how he felt going into the segment: “There was a lot of excitement going into this. I don’t know if intimidation is the right word, but it very much felt like a sink-or-swim type of situation for me, which is really exciting.”

On the nerves he had regarding the promo battle: “Either people are going to think I can hang with him or people are going to think he ate me alive, and I love that feeling of going out there and going, ‘Oh god, we will see how this goes.’ It was really exciting for me actually, to be tested in that way and just to be able to show I’ll go toe to toe with anybody on the microphone, so it was very, very exciting for me.”

MJF and Adam Cole are set to team together in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. Their first match together as a team in the tournament will be held later this Wednesday, July 5 on Dynamite.