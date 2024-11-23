– During a recent interview with The Danny Ocean Show, AEW star Adam Cole spoke about Kyle O’Reilly and if there’s anything he’d say to O’Reilly to get him to reunite with himself and Roderick Strong. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on AEW continuing his feud with MJF: “I think truth be told, when you look back at that six months that me and MJF had and the chemistry that we had, in a lot of ways, we kind of caught lightning in a bottle to the point where it did main event All In, which was really cool, and the unfortunate injury that happened, I just feel that the story that me and MJF told needs a definitive conclusion.”

On why it was fair to continue the angle: “I feel like it’s fair to the angle, it’s fair to the program that, coming back from injury, that’s exactly what I’m hopping into. Of course, you want to make as many people happy as possible. Then sometimes too with stories, it takes a little bit to get back to where you were because a lot of the stuff that we did was very slow-burn. So I’m confident in what we’re gonna bring to the table, I’m confident in what we’re gonna do, and I do think that us continuing this story with me coming back from injury was the right call, I do.”

Adam Cole recently lost his bid to face MJF at AEW Full Gear due to a recent loss to Konosuke Takeshita. Roderick Strong will instead go on to face MJF later tonight at AEW Full Gear 2024. The event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.