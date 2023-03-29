Adam Cole Explains Why He Chose To Wrestle Daniel Garcia Tonight on AEW Dynamite

In an interview with TV Insider, Adam Cole spoke about his match with Daniel Garcia on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and why he chose Garcia for his in-ring return. The interview also included Britt Baker, as the two also promoted tonight’s premiere of AEW All Access. Here are highlights:

Cole on why he chose Garcia: “I’ve wanted to wrestle Daniel Garcia for a long time. When I look at him, he is one of the bright young stars in AEW. There is no doubt in my mind someday he can be the guy running the show in AEW. I think he is that good. For me to come back, I wanted to test myself against one of the best. I’m excited and thrilled and honest to god, it’s the first match back.”

Cole on deciding to participate in AEW All Access: “The process was intimidating getting that private, especially at such a low point in my career and my life. The crazy amount of support from so many fans who had no idea what I was going through meant the world to me. I think the idea of capturing the ups and downs of the entire process, where the fans could go along for the ride and understand what happened. I’m glad we did it.”

Baker on if they are planning to have kids: “We’ve been getting that question since the first week we started dating. I have the mindset of when you know and forever is forever. You don’t need to rush that. We are so incredibly busy right now with wrestling and everything else. We live in Florida. Our entire family is in Pennsylvania. It does not make sense right now. Someday yes, but we don’t have the time. There are some weeks I’m only home two days out of the week and then for the whole month. It logistically doesn’t make sense right now.”

Baker on what impact the show will have: “What I love about this show is it really is all-access. It goes into wrestling and what goes into making a wrestling show, but it goes into us as wrestlers and people. It humanizes us. I hope it shows the brutality and how wrestling hurts. There is nothing fake about it. The whole first episode we talk about this whole career-ending head injury and I’m getting a shot in my back. It’s not a fake shot. I hope we add a little more respect to the pro wrestling business.”