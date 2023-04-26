Adam Cole Credits Fan Support For His Decision To Do AEW All-Access

Adam Cole is one of the featured stars on AEW All-Access, and he recently revealed that the support he got from fans during his injury helped him decide to appear on the show. Cole spoke with Good Karma Wrestling and talked about deciding to do the show, which is a decision he made while recovering from his concussion.

“This was actually really scary for me,” Cole said (per Wrestling Inc). “Generally, for the most part, when it comes to my private life, I am pretty private. So I was unsure if I wanted to do this even in the first place.”

He continued, “But then when this career-threatening injury happened, I was sitting back and thinking about all the support I had from so many of the fans who had no clue what was going on with me. I felt like it was really important that I got to document and showcase that story to the fans who have been so supportive.”

Cole returned to the ring on March 29th, defeating Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite.