WWE News: Adam Cole Teases Feud With Kyle O’Reilly Continuing, Mercedes Martinez vs. Jessi Kamea Clip

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It appears as if Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s war isn’t over yet, at least according to footage of the aftermath of their NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver match. On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, WWE showed footage of the match and what happened after, with Cole and O’Reilly taken to the hospital. As the two were wheeled in side by side, Cole screamed at O’Reilly, “You’re dead! I’m gonna finish you!” You can see the video below:

– WWE posted a clip from Mercedes Martinez’s quick win over Jessi Kamea from tonight’s episode:

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Mercedes Martinez, NXT

