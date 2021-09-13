Adam Cole Discusses Potential Feud Between The Elite & Bullet Club

In a recent interview with Asbury Park Press, Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at All Out, a potential feud between The Elite and Bullet Club, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Adam Cole on his AEW debut at All Out: “My God, I was so excited. Because what I do often is I put myself in the mind … of a 12-year-old wrestling fan, someone who just eats, sleeps and breathes wrestling. And I think about the idea of deciding to purchase ‘All Out’ on pay-per-view or deciding to buy a ticket to ‘All Out’ and going and attending the show live. And I think about the show as a whole being one of the most memorable wrestling pay-per-views of all time. And of course, top to bottom the card, all the matches, delivered plus 10. And then in addition to all of the surprises I was just so stoked I got to be a part of such a special night.”

On a potential feud between The Elite and Bullet Club: “I think there’s been tension with the Bullet Club over in Japan and the Elite here in AEW. The history kind of speaks for itself, seeing the tension between the two teams and the two groups. So, ‘unfinished business’ I think would be an understatement. I think it’s very possible that at some point, me and the Elite are going to have to take care of some business.”