WWE News: Adam Cole and Finn Balor Hype NXT Championship Match, Stock Up
– Adam Cole and Finn Balor are set to face off for the NXT Championship on Tuesday, and the two posted to Twitter to hype the match. Cole and Balor will open tomorrow’s “Super Tuesday” episode of NXT with the sudden death-style match after tying in falls in last week’s Fatal Four-Way Iron Man match to crown a vacant champion.
Cole and Balor posted:
At this moment in time, there is no bigger match that @WWENXT could produce. Cole vs Balor. NXT Championship. Super Tuesday II. pic.twitter.com/NGHESRA2lI
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 6, 2020
Super Tuesday 2
Bálor vs Cole @USA_Network @btsportwwe pic.twitter.com/3vIIt3y1PL
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 7, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $43.08 on Monday. That is up $0.56 (1.32%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.56% on the day.
