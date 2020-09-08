wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Cole and Finn Balor Hype NXT Championship Match, Stock Up

September 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Adam Cole Finn Balor

– Adam Cole and Finn Balor are set to face off for the NXT Championship on Tuesday, and the two posted to Twitter to hype the match. Cole and Balor will open tomorrow’s “Super Tuesday” episode of NXT with the sudden death-style match after tying in falls in last week’s Fatal Four-Way Iron Man match to crown a vacant champion.

Cole and Balor posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.08 on Monday. That is up $0.56 (1.32%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.56% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, Finn Balor, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading