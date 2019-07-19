wrestling / News
Adam Cole Gives An Update On Britt Baker, Says She’s ‘Getting Better’
In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole gave an update on his girlfriend Britt Baker, who suffered a concussion at AEW Fight for the Fallen after what appeared to be a kick from Bea Priestley. There’s no word on when she’ll be able to return, but she was recently announced for Starrcast III, which happens during the same weekend as AEW All Out in Chicago.
Cole wrote that Baker is ‘already doing better’ and is ‘one of the strongest people’ he knows.
@RealBrittBaker is getting better already, and I couldn’t be happier. She’s one of the strongest people I know! ♥️
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 18, 2019
— Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) July 18, 2019
She’s a doctor. She’s a dental bombshell. She’s a member of the #AEW Women’s Division & we’re proud to announce her as a guest superstarr!#Starrcast is honored to welcome Britt Baker to Chicago, Labor Day weekend!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/iHWV9HNcCA
— #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) July 16, 2019
