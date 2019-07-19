wrestling / News

Adam Cole Gives An Update On Britt Baker, Says She’s ‘Getting Better’

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fight For the Fallen Britt Baker

In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole gave an update on his girlfriend Britt Baker, who suffered a concussion at AEW Fight for the Fallen after what appeared to be a kick from Bea Priestley. There’s no word on when she’ll be able to return, but she was recently announced for Starrcast III, which happens during the same weekend as AEW All Out in Chicago.

Cole wrote that Baker is ‘already doing better’ and is ‘one of the strongest people’ he knows.

