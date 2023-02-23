Adam Cole Gives An Update On His In-Ring Return On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole announced a new AEW reality series called All Access, which will go behind-the-scenes of the company. During that same segment, Cole also announced that he will make his in-ring return for the company in March. A specific date was not given, except that it will be on Dynamite on the same night All Access premieres.

Cole has not wrestled since Forbidden Door back in June of last year. He suffered multiple concussions and there were concerns he might not wrestle again.