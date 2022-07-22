Adam Cole Gives Update On Injury Recovery, Says He’ll Be Good to Go Soon

Adam Cole has been out of action since suffering a concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he recently gave an encouraging update on his recovery. Cole appeared on the Wrestle Buddies podcast and discussed his health status and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how he’s doing in his recovery: “I’m doing OK. I’m definitely on the path, on the track to recovery, for sure. I have a great team around me that’s helping me, making sure that I’m taken care of to the best of my ability. AEW has been fantastic, as far as making sure I get the right care that I deserve. I feel like I’m progressing, and moving forward, every single week.”

On taking the time off to heal: “I was pretty banged up. Again, for 14 years being in the pro wrestling industry, I think the most time I ever had off – as far as traveling and being on the road – was one month. I’ve been going, going, going nonstop. Eventually, our bodies kinda catch up to us, and I had a couple of things that were kind of lingering. And with what happened at Forbidden Door [concussion], but I feel good. I feel very confident I’ll be back in the ring soon. I’m excited to be back. I miss it so much already. But yes, I’m feeling good.”

On being scared after his concussion: “Injuries like that can be a little bit scary, not just for me but for everybody. Fortunately, the most important thing in a situation like that is having a good team of people who know what they’re doing and are concerned about your wellbeing. And that was definitely the case for me. I’m getting the proper care that I need, and I’ll be good to go in no time. But yeah, I was definitely scared for me too.”