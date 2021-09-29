Adam Cole ‘Got a Kick’ Out of Kevin Owens’ Mount Rushmore Tweet

Adam Cole saw Kevin Owens’ Mount Rushmore tweet that got people talking after Cole debuted in AEW, and he was amused. As you may have seen, Owens posted a since-deleted tweet following Cole’s debut in AEW at All Out that featured the coordinates to Mount Rushmore.

Fans saw the post and thought it may be suggesting that Owens was looking to join AEW at some point. Owens, the Young Bucks, and Cole were part of a stable known as Mount Rushmore in PWG.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Cole said that he appreciated the tweet.

“I got a kick out of the tweet,” Cole said. “Kevin is one of my best friends, and the friendship goes deeper than just pro wrestling. I’m very thankful for our friendship.”

He went on to say, “He’s one of the first people to text me, no matter what. Whether it was about NXT or Pro Wrestling Guerrilla or Japan, or now AEW, he’s [one] of the first people to reach out every single time.”