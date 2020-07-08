Adam Cole on Why His Great American Bash Match Is the Most Important In NXT History

Adam Cole discussed his double championship match against Keith Lee in a new interview with Metro. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Great American Bash theme of the show: “I remember doing the first War Games match in WWE history, I was like a kid in a candy store. I was so excited because of all the War Games matches. Same thing with Royal Rumble, or same thing with Survivor Series. The Great American Bash is the exact same thing – especially considering, not only is it Great American Bash, but the match itself in many eyes is the most important match in NXT history.”

On the match being for both championships: “That’s never happened before. Not only is the event itself really historical and exciting to be a part of, but the match itself is also about as big as it gets. I’m really, really excited!”

On the lack of fans in attendance: “I miss [the fans] so much. Wrestling definitely hurts more and you notice the bumps and the bruises a little bit more because you don’t have the adrenaline as much from the live audience. However, there is still a massive amount of nerves. You don’t forget that there’s a camera on you and this is going to be on national television and worldwide on the WWE Network. And then on top of that, I know that Triple H and Shawn Michaels are back there watching the match as well so I’ve got to perform well for them!”