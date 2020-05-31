Adam Cole: ‘I Am the Greatest Champion This Brand Has Ever Seen’

– As previously reported, WWE announced a celebration for Adam Cole reaching his one-year anniversary as NXT World champion, which takes place today at 2:00 pm EST. Cole later commented on his milestone via Twitter, which you can see below.

Initially, Adam Cole tweeted, “I freakin’ did it boys…WE did it. 365 days as NXT Champion. The GREATEST NXT Champ of all time. Party hats and champagne galore.”

He later added, “Here’s the deal. As NXT Champion, I have never settled or gotten comfortable. But there are certain days where you have to sit back and smell the roses. Today is one of those days. I am the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. And that’s #Undisputed.”

