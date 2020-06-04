wrestling / News
Adam Cole Reportedly Hasn’t Yet Signed A New WWE Deal, Contract to Expire In August
June 4, 2020 | Posted by
Adam Cole has yet to sign a new WWE deal according to a new report, with his contract set to expire in August. Wrestling Inc reports that Cole has yet to sign a new deal, although there’s no word on whether this is due to any potential snag in negotiations or whether it’s just taking time to work out the deal.
The site notes that if Cole re-signs for “significantly more money” he will likely get called up to the main roster by the fall.
If something were to happen and he doesn’t re-sign with WWE, he would be a a free agent in time for AEW All in September if we were to potentially go there; that said, there’s no suggestion at this point that Cole is specifically looking to leave WWE.
