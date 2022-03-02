Adam Cole on His Goal to be the Main Event, How He Used to Root for Hangman Page’s Success

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW star Adam Cole discussed his goals in AEW and more ahead of his main event title match against Adam Page at this weekend’s AEW Revolution event. Below are some highlights.

Adam Cole on his goal in AEW: “My goal is to be in the main event. Emotionally, mentally, physically, this feels right. I’m so prepared for this spot. I have main-event experience, and I’m glad to be in this pressure-cooker situation.”

Cole on his relationship with Hangman Page: “This hasn’t been talked about a lot, but I was in one of the matches that led to him being signed by Ring of Honor. I was rooting for him every weekend when he was being discussed for Bullet Club. To see the performer and pro wrestler he’s become, it’s really, really cool. He’s had battles for that world title. They’ve all been absolutely spectacular. He’s done a hell of a job as AEW champ. But that’s the place where I want to be.’

AEW Revolution 2022 is slated for Sunday, March 6 on pay-per-view. The event will be held at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Adam Cole will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Title in the main event.