Adam Cole Honored by Kulture City Last Weekend At KultureBall

KultureCity announced that it honored Adam Cole as part of its ninth annual KultureBall, a charity event for invisible disability inclusion. KultureCity is a nonprofit that promotes sensory inclusion and acceptance. The announcement reads:

KultureBall Celebrates Inclusion and Acceptance for All

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 9th annual Steadpoint KultureBall took place on August 19 in Birmingham, AL – KultureBall is one of the world’s most prestigious invisible disability inclusion charity galas.

KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit for sensory inclusion and acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities, has held the annual KultureBall as its premier charity event since 2014. KultureBall is a night of celebration to promote accessibility, acceptance, and inclusion for those with sensory disabilities. At this year’s event, KultureCity honored outstanding individuals and organizations for their work and advocacy in the disability community with the “KultureCity Human Highlight Awards presented by JH Berry.”

4 organizations were honored as venue of the year in their category for their outstanding work in making their space inclusive for all:

– Nature venue of the year – San Diego Zoo

– Medical venue of the year- Urgent Care for Children

– Multipurpose venue of the year – Overland Park Convention Center

– Sports facility of the year – Lumen Field

“We were honored to have hosted our 9th annual KultureBall in Birmingham,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. “With KultureCity continuing to push the boundaries of sensory inclusion, and the numbers of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities growing every day, this event takes on even greater importance and wider exposure to companies and guests worldwide.”

KultureBall also honored 5 individuals and foundations for their outstanding work:

– Person of the year – Adam Cole

– Ambassador of the year – Puro Sound Labs & Dave Russell

– Partner of the year – Philadelphia Eagles

– Advocate of the year – Bruce Lee Foundation & Shannon Lee

– Nevers moment of the year – New Orleans Saints

Co-founder, Dr. Julian Maha said, “KultureBall is a wonderful way to bring our board, partners, and supporters under one roof to celebrate acceptance and inclusion. The entire weekend is high energy with opportunities to further our mission of inclusion for all.”

Swag bags were sponsored by Dtales and items were provided by: Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty, Domino and Juliette, Nevermissed, Las Gidi, Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers, Clean Logic, My Brother Otto, and The Peaceful Bee.

Other sponsors of the KultureBall include: All Elite Wrestling and Jacksonville Jaguars, JH Berry, Alabama Power, Burr & Forman, Yogibo, DTales, Nevermissed, Las Gidi, City of Birmingham, Redknot Resource Group, Jefferson County Commission, Cody & Catey Hall, V&W Supply, Landing, XEL Foundation, Homewood Pharmacy, Blake Harris and Associates, UAB Callahan Eye, Regions, and several others.

