WWE News: Adam Cole Hypes NXT Event in Largo, Vince McMahon and Superstars Send Out St. Patrick’s Day Tweets, and New WWE 24 Clip of Dana Brooke

March 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole NXT TakeOver WarGames

– NXT Superstar Adam Cole posted a tweet earlier today ahead of today’s NXT live event in Largo, Florida. You can check out Adam Cole’s tweet that he posted below.

– Vince McMahon, Natalya, and Charlotte sent out tweets for St. Patrick’s Day. You can check out those tweets below.

– WWE released a new WWE 24 clip featuring Dana Brooke, who offers a tribute to her late boyfriend, Dallas, McCarver. You can check out the new video clip below.

