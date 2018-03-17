WWE News: Adam Cole Hypes NXT Event in Largo, Vince McMahon and Superstars Send Out St. Patrick’s Day Tweets, and New WWE 24 Clip of Dana Brooke

– NXT Superstar Adam Cole posted a tweet earlier today ahead of today’s NXT live event in Largo, Florida. You can check out Adam Cole’s tweet that he posted below.

Tonight in Largo, FL…you will get the best sports entertainment money can buy…the #UndisputedERA! Oh…and @WWENXT will be there too…#AdamColeBayBay #NXTLargo — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 17, 2018

– Vince McMahon, Natalya, and Charlotte sent out tweets for St. Patrick’s Day. You can check out those tweets below.

May the road rise to meet you. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! #ErinGoBragh — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 17, 2018

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ….. and geeeez @BeckyLynchWWE will you stop crashing my selfies with @ringfox1?!!! 😈☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/hKddrSpLWO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 17, 2018

Happy St. Patrick’s Day 🍀 When Irish eyes are smiling they’re up to something! #happystpattys pic.twitter.com/CfF7S0fz4f — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 17, 2018

– WWE released a new WWE 24 clip featuring Dana Brooke, who offers a tribute to her late boyfriend, Dallas, McCarver. You can check out the new video clip below.