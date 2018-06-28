wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Hypes NXT Weekend Event, Sin Cara Has Lunch in Mexico, Bella Moment’s You’ve Missed In June
– Adam Cole posted the following, hyping NXT weekend live events…
#NXTCocoa…the @WWENXT North American Champion will be in the house this Saturday #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/ceaDzyPDBM
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 28, 2018
– Sin Cara has been out of action with a minor shoulder injury. He recently posted the following from Mexico…
🔝Increíble el poder estar nuevamente en este gran país. Disfrutando de una deliciosa cena y como décimos en Mexico “𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙯𝙖 𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙯ó𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤”. 🇲🇽😋🇯🇵#TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/QDTBnHEtAs
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 28, 2018
– The Bellas posted the following video, looking at missed moments from June…