Adam Cole On How His NXT Experience Has Benefited Him, When He May Get Main Roster Call-Up

– Adam Cole spoke with the Post & Courier for a new interview discussing his run in NXT so far, a possible main roster call-up and more. Highlights are below:

On being on the NXT roster for as long as he has been: “So many of our fans now just don’t watch Raw and Smackdown. They watch Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live. They watch anything they can get their hands on. I feel like my time in NXT certainly has increased my fan base within WWE and the sports entertainment world. The more and more I’m there, the more and more I’m establishing who Adam Cole is to this audience. I definitely feel that fan base will continue to grow.”

On his experience in NXT being a benefit: “Being around so many guys that I grew up watching and still admire … being around these guys and seeing that side of it has been really, really cool. And NXT is one of those places where you have the chance to learn everything. You get to learn every aspect of the job that you want to. The NXT brand is very willing to educate the people that are there or help you find yourself. There are things that I learned about Adam Cole the performer that I didn’t necessarily even think of before I got to NXT.”

On what he wants to do when he hits the main roster: “Make an impact with my three buddies. More importantly I want to make sure that we set the tone and we show the world that The Undisputed Era is one of those groups that will go down in history as one of the greatest factions of all time. The relationship I have with those three and the stories that we’ve told is something that I feel is very special … once-in-a-lifetime special. The main thing I’m focused on when going to the main roster is making sure The Undisputed Era makes as big an impact as possible.”

On being part of the Undisputed Era: “I’ve always been a guy, generally speaking, who is a singles wrestler but always involved in factions. Being with some friends, or being with some guys who share the same vision, brings out the best in you. We all have little individual differences that makes up and encompasses the entire group. Having someone to feed off of, both when teaming with or watching them perform, just makes you a better performer. I love being in factions.”

On the stable’s relationship with each other: “The Undisputed Era that you see on the WWE Network … that’s a very real relationship. I’ve known those guys for 10 years. We literally talk every single day. I was in Kyle O’Reilly’s wedding. I was at Roderick Strong’s wedding. These are guys that I have very serious outside-of-wrestling bonds with. It’s going to last a lifetime.”

On when he might get called up: “I really don’t know. And that’s the truth. There’s a very good chance that it could be tomorrow. There’s also a chance that I could be in NXT for years to come. To me that’s the coolest thing that’s going on right now. And I can speak for a lot of the other guys. We enjoy being involved with NXT so much. Obviously making the jump to Raw or Smackdown would be wonderful, but we really are enjoying our time in NXT. It’s cool to be part of something that you feel you’re helping grow. I’ve only been in NXT for a couple years, but just to see the growth of the brand has been spectacular. That’s one of the cool things about WWE. You’ve just got to stay tuned and see what happens.”

On his NXT Title win at NXT TakeOver 25: “Winning the NXT championship at Takeover 25 and being able to look down at the front row and see my mom, my stepdad and my girlfriend all there in support was such a great moment for me. They had no idea I was winning the championship either, which really made it that much more special. They’ve been there with me my whole journey. My mom has been there even before I started wrestling, when I talked about how much I wanted to be a wrestler. My girlfriend has been so incredibly supportive this entire journey. Getting to share that moment with them was pretty cool.”

On girlfriend Britt Baker and her work as a wrestler and dentist: “It’s awesome. I’m so proud of her and the work that she puts in. She just blows me away. She works full-time as a dentist. And it’s wrestling on the weekends as well. Her work ethic is through the roof. She’s incredibly smart, incredibly intelligent and compassionate. She works really, really hard. She’s been wrestling now for about four years. It’s incredible the progress she’s made. I’m so proud of her.”