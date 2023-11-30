wrestling / News
Adam Cole Is Grateful for Support Following Injury
In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole expressed his gratitude to everyone that has supported him since he suffered his injuries back in September. He broke his ankle back at Dynamite Grand Slam and the injury required two surgeries.
He wrote: “As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you. I can’t explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit easier. Thank you.”
As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you 🙏
I can’t explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit easier. Thank you ♥️
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For CM Punk’s Future Feuds, Backstage Reaction To Return
- CM Punk Rumored to Have ‘Behaviorial Clause’ in New WWE Contract, More Notes From Raw Return
- Booker T On the Impact Of CM Punk’s WWE Return, Backstage Vibe At Survivor Series
- Bryan Danielson Formed Part of the AEW Committee That Fired CM Punk