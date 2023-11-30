wrestling / News

Adam Cole Is Grateful for Support Following Injury

November 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Cole MJF AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole expressed his gratitude to everyone that has supported him since he suffered his injuries back in September. He broke his ankle back at Dynamite Grand Slam and the injury required two surgeries.

He wrote: “As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you. I can’t explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit easier. Thank you.

