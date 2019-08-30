Adam Cole Is Happy That NXT Will Remain At Full Sail University

– Adam Cole recently talked to Newsweek about NXT’s upcoming move to USA Network and more. Highlights are below.

On Going Live On USA: “It’s awesome. I’ve said countless times that if more people got to see and experience NXT they would be fans for life. And now we have this whole new avenue and outlet. So many new people get to check out NXT, and I’m convinced that a lot of people will watch this show on USA and go “I have to watch this every week” just for the shows that we do deliver and put on. Going live on television is a lot more of a high pressure situation, but it’s something our team is ready for.

“We’ve done the Takeover events, which are live. Feeling the energy of that crowd and knowing we have a weekly live show, I’m excited man. Of course there are nerves and pressure, but more than anything else I’m excited.”

On Remaining At Full Sail: “Full Sail has so much history with us. If you look at NXT television it was born and bred there. And so many of those fans have been so supportive all along and on team NXT before many people knew what NXT was. They’ve been as much a part of the growth as the wrestlers have. I’m so happy that we get to do the television tapings there, because those fans have stuck with us for so long and now they get to be a part of the celebration of NXT going on the USA network as well.”

On Finding Out About The Move: “I’ll put it to you this way. I certainly felt like the path we were going, there was no doubt in my mind that someday NXT was going to end up on television. For the two years that I’ve been here and seen the growth of the brand as well as it has, I knew someday it had to end up on TV. I feel too strongly about the product. I knew it had to.

“The answer being the USA network and the timeframe? No, I didn’t see that coming at all. I was like “oh, here we go we’re getting thrown in the fire. Let’s do it.” So, like I said, a lot of people were really stoked, a lot of people were really excited about it. A lot of people thought potentially it was going to happen, but I don’t think anyone saw it coming as fast as it did, which is great for us.”

On Going To Two Hours: “Yea I feel that for a lot of guys. Not only will some of our top guys get TV time every single week, but, like you said, I’m sure we’re going to see some fresh faces as well. Some guys that are absolutely chomping at the bit and can’t wait to showcase what they got and what they can do. We have a very deep roster, so the combination of seeing your favorite guys every single week on television and a bunch of new faces as well, I get excited talking about it.”

On War Games: “I certainly hope so. They should just start calling it the Undisputed Era Games. We’ve been in it for two years in a row, why not make it a third?

“In all seriousness, I love the War Games match and, in all sincerity, I hope me and the guys are in the War Games match. It’s such an exciting event. I love that match, I love the history of that match. And yeah, hopefully me and the guys are involved with another one this year.”