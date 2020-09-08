Adam Cole: ‘I’ve Been Ready to Go With Finn Balor for a Long Time’

– GameSpot interviewed NXT Superstar Adam Cole ahead of tonight’s Super Tuesday II match against Finn Balor for the vacant NXT World Championship. Below are some highlights.

Adam Cole on Finn Balor: “When you’re NXT champion, you’re preparing at the highest level all the time, not only because you’re the champion, but to keep the championship. So Finn Balor–don’t get me wrong–he’s a high-level performer, he has been for years. But again, he’ll tell you as a former NXT champion, you’re at your peak physically and mentally when you’re firing on all cylinders as an NXT champion.”

On how long he’s been ready to face Finn Balor: “I’ve been ready to go with Finn Balor for a long time, because there’s been this constant comparison between Adam Cole and Finn Balor. There’s always this discussion of who was the actual greatest NXT champion of all time,” Cole said. “All the respect in the world for Finn, but I want people to remember me as the greatest NXT champion of all time–not him.”